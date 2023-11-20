1st Quarter Report

Sacramento State fell flat on their face against Tulane last Friday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 38-30, Sacramento State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If Sacramento State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-3 in no time. On the other hand, Cal-Baker. will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 2-2, Sacramento State 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will face off against the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Sacramento State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

After soaring to 128 points the game before, Sacramento State faltered in their contest on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Green Wave, falling 92-57. Sacramento State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, Sacramento State had strong showings from Duncan Powell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Austin Patterson, who scored 11 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Firebirds 77-44 at home. The victory was just what Cal-Baker. needed coming off of a 83-63 loss in their prior contest.

The Hornets' defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for the Roadrunners, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Sacramento State is a slight 2-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Injury Report for Sacramento State

Julian Vaughns: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Cal-Baker.

No Injury Information