Who's Playing
Idaho State Bengals @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: Idaho State 8-8, Sacramento State 5-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
What to Know
Idaho State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Nest. The Bengals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.
Idaho State will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 25-point they dealt Montana on Saturday. Idaho State blew past Montana 86-61. The oddsmakers were on the Bengals' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Colorado.
The win got Idaho State back to even at 8-8. As for Sacramento State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-13.
Everything came up roses for Idaho State against Sacramento State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 68-40 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Idaho State is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 129.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Idaho State 68 vs. Sacramento State 40
- Jan 13, 2024 - Sacramento State 66 vs. Idaho State 64
- Feb 18, 2023 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho State 65 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Feb 19, 2022 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Idaho State 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Sacramento State 61 vs. Idaho State 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 17, 2021 - Idaho State 57 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento State 63 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacramento State 68 vs. Idaho State 49