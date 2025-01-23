Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Idaho State 8-8, Sacramento State 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Nest. The Bengals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Idaho State will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 25-point they dealt Montana on Saturday. Idaho State blew past Montana 86-61. The oddsmakers were on the Bengals' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Colorado.

The win got Idaho State back to even at 8-8. As for Sacramento State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-13.

Everything came up roses for Idaho State against Sacramento State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 68-40 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Idaho State is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.