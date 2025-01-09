Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Idaho 6-9, Sacramento State 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. The Hornets will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Sacramento State will head into Saturday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big last Monday (they won by 40) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged Portland State out 56-53. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Hornets have posted since November 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Idaho suffered their closest defeat since November 29, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of Montana by a score of 73-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Vandals in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost five in a row.

Sacramento State pushed their record up to 5-9 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Sacramento State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacramento State beat Idaho 72-64 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Sacramento State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Idaho turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Idaho is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.