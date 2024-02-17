Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: N. Colorado 15-10, Sacramento State 6-20

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado is 8-2 against the Hornets since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

N. Colorado fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Vikings on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 82-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

Even though they lost, N. Colorado smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their ninth straight loss. The contest between them and the Lumberjacks wasn't a total blowout, but with the Hornets falling 73-58 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento State has struggled against the Lumberjacks recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Hornets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-20 record this season.

Going forward, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

N. Colorado came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 77-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Colorado is a solid 6-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.