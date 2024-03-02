Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Portland State 16-13, Sacramento State 7-22

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

The Nest -- Sacramento, California

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the Sacramento State Hornets are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at The Nest. Portland State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Vikings couldn't handle the Grizzlies and fell 82-73.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State came into Saturday's game having lost 11 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Sacramento State has posted since January 13th.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 16-13. As for the Hornets, their win ended a ten-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-22.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Portland State beat the Hornets 58-51 when the teams last played on February 3rd. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Portland State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.