Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: UC San Diego 5-5, Sacramento State 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Hornets Nest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Tritons couldn't handle the Waves and fell 68-62.

Francis Nwaokorie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Sacramento State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Titans by a score of 62-60. Sacramento State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tritons have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UC San Diego haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Sacramento State, though, as they've been averaging 16.2 turnovers per game. Given UC San Diego's sizeable advantage in that area, Sacramento State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Sacramento State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento State and UC San Diego both have 1 win in their last 2 games.