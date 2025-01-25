Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Weber State 7-13, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State is 8-2 against Sacramento State since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Despite being away, the Wildcats are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Weber State is headed into Saturday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They took a 74-56 bruising from Portland State.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed a 75-71 win over Idaho State on Thursday.

Weber State's loss dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Sacramento State, their victory bumped their record up to 6-13.

Weber State was able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 58-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Weber State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Weber State is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.