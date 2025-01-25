Who's Playing
Weber State Wildcats @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: Weber State 7-13, Sacramento State 6-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.80
What to Know
Weber State is 8-2 against Sacramento State since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Despite being away, the Wildcats are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Weber State is headed into Saturday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They took a 74-56 bruising from Portland State.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed a 75-71 win over Idaho State on Thursday.
Weber State's loss dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Sacramento State, their victory bumped their record up to 6-13.
Weber State was able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 58-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Weber State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Weber State is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 132 points.
Series History
Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Weber State 58 vs. Sacramento State 53
- Jan 11, 2024 - Sacramento State 71 vs. Weber State 69
- Mar 06, 2023 - Weber State 70 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Feb 16, 2023 - Weber State 52 vs. Sacramento State 49
- Jan 21, 2023 - Weber State 50 vs. Sacramento State 48
- Feb 17, 2022 - Weber State 65 vs. Sacramento State 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - Weber State 79 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Weber State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Sacramento State 73
- Mar 11, 2020 - Sacramento State 62 vs. Weber State 54