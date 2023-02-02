Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 16-7; Sacramento State 12-10

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are 2-13 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Hornets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Eastern Washington at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at The Hornets Nest. Sacramento State is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Sacramento State entered their contest against the Montana State Bobcats this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Sacramento State fell to Montana State 72-65.

Meanwhile, the Weber State Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wildcats 75-71.

The Hornets are now 12-10 while Eastern Washington sits at 16-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento State is stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.2 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento State.