Who's Playing
Montana State @ Sacramento State
Current Records: Montana State 14-8; Sacramento State 12-9
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Sacramento State Hornets last season (75-69 and 83-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Montana State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Sacramento State at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at The Hornets Nest. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bobcats beat the Portland State Vikings 75-66 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Hornets didn't have too much trouble with the Montana Grizzlies at home on Thursday as they won 67-48.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Montana State is now 14-8 while Sacramento State sits at 12-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bobcats come into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. Less enviably, the Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Montana State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Montana State 83 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Mar 03, 2022 - Montana State 75 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Dec 04, 2021 - Montana State 68 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Montana State 73
- Mar 05, 2021 - Montana State 77 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Montana State 52
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana State 66 vs. Sacramento State 51
- Mar 07, 2019 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Montana State 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 08, 2018 - Montana State 92 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Sacramento State 87 vs. Montana State 68
- Feb 18, 2017 - Montana State 62 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - Montana State 74 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 08, 2016 - Sacramento State 79 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Montana State 79 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 07, 2016 - Montana State 71 vs. Sacramento State 64