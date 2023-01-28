Who's Playing

Montana State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Montana State 14-8; Sacramento State 12-9

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Sacramento State Hornets last season (75-69 and 83-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Montana State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Sacramento State at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at The Hornets Nest. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bobcats beat the Portland State Vikings 75-66 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets didn't have too much trouble with the Montana Grizzlies at home on Thursday as they won 67-48.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Montana State is now 14-8 while Sacramento State sits at 12-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bobcats come into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. Less enviably, the Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento State.