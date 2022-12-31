Who's Playing
Portland State @ Sacramento State
Current Records: Portland State 6-7; Sacramento State 7-6
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings won both of their matches against the Sacramento State Hornets last season (67-62 and 73-65) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Portland State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to The Hornets Nest at 5 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Vikings were expected to lose against the California Baptist Lancers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Portland State ultimately received the gift of a 74-72 win from a begrudging California Baptist squad.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State ended the year with a bang, routing the Cal State-Stanislaus Warriors 72-51 on Wednesday.
Portland State is now 6-7 while Sacramento State sits at a mirror-image 7-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings enter the game with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Portland State 73 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Portland State 67 vs. Sacramento State 62
- Mar 07, 2020 - Portland State 76 vs. Sacramento State 72
- Jan 23, 2020 - Sacramento State 66 vs. Portland State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Portland State 65 vs. Sacramento State 57
- Feb 11, 2019 - Sacramento State 78 vs. Portland State 67
- Mar 06, 2018 - Portland State 71 vs. Sacramento State 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Sacramento State 71 vs. Portland State 61
- Dec 30, 2017 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Portland State 75
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Portland State 77
- Jan 07, 2017 - Portland State 83 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 23, 2016 - Portland State 81 vs. Sacramento State 63
- Jan 02, 2016 - Portland State 76 vs. Sacramento State 68