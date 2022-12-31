Who's Playing

Portland State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Portland State 6-7; Sacramento State 7-6

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings won both of their matches against the Sacramento State Hornets last season (67-62 and 73-65) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Portland State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to The Hornets Nest at 5 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vikings were expected to lose against the California Baptist Lancers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Portland State ultimately received the gift of a 74-72 win from a begrudging California Baptist squad.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State ended the year with a bang, routing the Cal State-Stanislaus Warriors 72-51 on Wednesday.

Portland State is now 6-7 while Sacramento State sits at a mirror-image 7-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings enter the game with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Sacramento State.