Who's Playing

Weber State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Weber State 13-13; Sacramento State 12-14

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Weber State Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since March 11 of 2020. The Hornets and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Hornets Nest. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Wildcats won 50-48, we could be in for a big score.

Sacramento State ended up a good deal behind the Northern Colorado Bears when they played on Saturday, losing 70-54.

Meanwhile, Weber State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento State is now 12-14 while the Wildcats sit at 13-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.4 on average. Weber State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento State.