Halftime Report

Sacred Heart and Albany have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-30, Sacred Heart has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Sacred Heart came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Albany 6-6, Sacred Heart 4-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.28

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will take on the Albany Great Danes in a holiday battle at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday at at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers last Sunday.

Sacred Heart is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Quinnipiac just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Sunday. They took an 83-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Albany entered their contest against Drexel on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Albany took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Drexel. The Great Danes just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

The losing side was boosted by DeMarr Langford, who went 7 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Amar'E Marshall, who posted 19 points in addition to two steals.

Sacred Heart's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Albany, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-6.

Looking forward, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Sacred Heart came up short against Albany when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 93-79. Will Sacred Heart have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacred Heart is a 3.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Great Danes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Albany has won both of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 5 years.