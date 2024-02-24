Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: CCSU 16-10, Sacred Heart 14-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

CCSU is 1-9 against the Pioneers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Blue Devils made off with a 73-72 win over the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 99-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Blue Devils have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they pushed their record up to 14-14 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Sacred Heart, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given CCSU's sizable advantage in that area, the Pioneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

CCSU beat the Pioneers 77-70 in their previous meeting on February 8th. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.