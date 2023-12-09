Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Fairfield 3-6, Sacred Heart 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Fairfield is 4-0 against Sacred Heart since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Fairfield Stags' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Fairfield in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Stags didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Bulldogs, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Pioneers lost to the Red Storm, and the Pioneers lost bad. The score wound up at 85-50. Sacred Heart has struggled against St. John's recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Stags' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 3-6. As for the Pioneers, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fairfield have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacred Heart struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Fairfield skirted past Sacred Heart 61-59 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fairfield since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Fairfield has won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 8 years.