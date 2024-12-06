Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Iona 2-7, Sacred Heart 3-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacred Heart is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Iona Gaels will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Gaels took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pioneers, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Sacred Heart beat Boston U. 73-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Pioneers.

Sacred Heart's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Amiri Stewart, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus two steals. Stewart's performance made up for a slower match against Holy Cross back in November. Another player making a difference was Nyle Ralph-Beyer, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Iona was not quite Rice's equal in the second half on Sunday. They fell to the Owls 70-66. The Gaels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

James Patterson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.

Sacred Heart's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-5. As for Iona, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Sacred Heart has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacred Heart came up short against Iona in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 88-81. Will Sacred Heart have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Iona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.