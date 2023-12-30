Who's Playing

Mercy Mavericks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Mercy 0-0, Sacred Heart 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will host the Mercy Mavericks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at William Pitt Center - West Gym.

Looking back to last season, Mercy finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Sacred Heart didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.

Mercy must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 41.5-point spread they're up against.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 41.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.