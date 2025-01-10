Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Merrimack 6-8, Sacred Heart 6-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Sacred Heart's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Canisius on Sunday. Sacred Heart strolled past Canisius with points to spare, taking the game 99-82. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Pioneers.

Sacred Heart smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Merrimack, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road back in December of 2024. They rang in the new year with a 67-54 win over Fairfield on Friday.

Sacred Heart's victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Merrimack, their win bumped their record up to an identical 6-8.

Sacred Heart didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Merrimack in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with an 89-85 victory. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Merrimack have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.