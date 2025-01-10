Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ Sacred Heart Pioneers
Current Records: Merrimack 6-8, Sacred Heart 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.
Sacred Heart's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Canisius on Sunday. Sacred Heart strolled past Canisius with points to spare, taking the game 99-82. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Pioneers.
Sacred Heart smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Merrimack, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road back in December of 2024. They rang in the new year with a 67-54 win over Fairfield on Friday.
Sacred Heart's victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Merrimack, their win bumped their record up to an identical 6-8.
Sacred Heart didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Merrimack in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with an 89-85 victory. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Merrimack have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Sacred Heart 89 vs. Merrimack 85
- Jan 06, 2024 - Merrimack 82 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Mar 04, 2023 - Merrimack 71 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Feb 18, 2023 - Merrimack 67 vs. Sacred Heart 55
- Jan 05, 2023 - Sacred Heart 59 vs. Merrimack 55
- Feb 19, 2022 - Merrimack 80 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Feb 15, 2022 - Merrimack 70 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - Sacred Heart 68 vs. Merrimack 62
- Jan 07, 2021 - Merrimack 97 vs. Sacred Heart 90
- Feb 21, 2020 - Merrimack 64 vs. Sacred Heart 57