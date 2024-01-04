Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: St. Francis 5-8, Sacred Heart 6-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Online Streaming:

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Francis Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. St. Francis has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Red Flash sidestepped the Fighting Camels for a 78-76 victory.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Sacred Heart was far and away the favorite against Mercy. The Pioneers blew past the Mavericks, posting a 92-63 win at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Sacred Heart.

The Red Flash's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-8. As for the Pioneers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-9.

St. Francis came out on top in a nail-biter against Sacred Heart when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 78-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Francis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Francis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.