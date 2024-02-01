Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-20, Sacred Heart 10-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Sacred Heart is heading back home. They and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Sacred Heart pushed their score all the way to 91 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 93-91.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 19th straight loss. They fell just short of the Sharks by a score of 63-60. The game was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Stonehill College couldn't quite close it out.

The Pioneers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for the Skyhawks, their loss was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-20.

Going forward, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Sacred Heart and the Skyhawks were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but the Pioneers came up empty-handed after a 82-81 defeat. Will Sacred Heart have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacred Heart is a big 11-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Stonehill College has won both of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 2 years.