Who's Playing

Columbia @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Columbia 0-2; Sacred Heart 1-1

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on the road at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Lions found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 89-62 punch to the gut against the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Thursday.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 88-50 bruising that Sacred Heart suffered against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Thursday. Mike Sixsmith had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Columbia is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Columbia is now 0-2 while Sacred Heart sits at 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Columbia has only been able to knock down 29.10% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Pioneers are stumbling into the contest with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 72.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacred Heart won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.