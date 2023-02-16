Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 15-12; Sacred Heart 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Fairleigh Dickinson as they fell 77-73 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Sacred Heart was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 78-76 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Pioneers had been the slight favorite coming in.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Series History

Sacred Heart have won ten out of their last 15 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.