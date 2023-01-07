Who's Playing

Hartford @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Hartford 4-12; Sacred Heart 8-9

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks will square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart should still be feeling good after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to regain their footing.

Hartford came up short against the Morgan State Bears last week, falling 61-54.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-55 victory over the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday.

Hartford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Hartford is now 4-12 while Sacred Heart sits at 8-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.9 on average. The Pioneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a big 13-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hartford have won four out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.