Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-9; Sacred Heart 5-8

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in a holiday battle at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Sacred Heart and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Pioneers falling 77-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Four players on Sacred Heart scored in the double digits: guard Joey Reilly (15), guard Raheem Solomon (13), forward Bryce Johnson (12), and forward Nico Galette (11).

Meanwhile, Holy Cross ended up a good deal behind the New Hamp. Wildcats when they played on Monday, losing 78-60.

The losses put Sacred Heart at 5-8 and Holy Cross at 3-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pioneers have only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Crusaders have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 42nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Holy Cross have won four out of their last five games against Sacred Heart.