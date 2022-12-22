Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-9; Sacred Heart 5-8

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in a holiday battle at 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Sacred Heart and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Pioneers falling 77-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Sacred Heart got double-digit scores from four players: guard Joey Reilly (15), guard Raheem Solomon (13), forward Bryce Johnson (12), and forward Nico Galette (11).

Meanwhile, the game between Holy Cross and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Monday was not particularly close, with Holy Cross falling 78-60.

Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3-1 against the spread when favored.

The Pioneers are now 5-8 while the Crusaders sit at 3-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacred Heart has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Holy Cross has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 42nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Holy Cross have won four out of their last five games against Sacred Heart.