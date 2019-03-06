Sacred Heart vs. LIU Brooklyn odds, line: 2019 NEC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated LIU Brooklyn vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times
The 2019 Northeastern Conference Tournament gets underway Wednesday when the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Tip-off from the William H. Pitt Center is at 6 p.m. ET. LIU Brooklyn (15-15, 9-9) made a late-season charge, winning four of its past five games, including an eight-point victory over the Pioneers. Despite their recent victory over Sacred Heart, oddsmakers list the Blackbirds as 3.5-point underdogs, with the over-under for total points set at 157.5 in the latest Sacred Heart vs. LIU Brooklyn odds. Before you make any Sacred Heart vs. LIU Brooklyn picks and 2019 NEC Tournament predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for LIU Brooklyn vs. Sacred Heart at the NEC Tournament 2019. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also has a strong point-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.
The model knows Sacred Heart boasts a high-flying offense that features three players averaging over 14 points per game. The Pioneers are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Sean Hoehn, who's averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 rebounds, but it's freshman guard Koreem Ozier who has been filling the stat sheet lately. In fact, Ozier has scored at least 19 points in three of his past five games, which includes a 23-point performance against LIU Brooklyn.
But just because the Pioneers have an explosive playmaker in Ozier doesn't mean they can cover the Sacred Heart vs. LIU Brooklyn spread.
The Blackbirds comfortably covered as 1.5-point favorites in their first meeting against Sacred Heart, winning by eight points. Senior guard Raiquan Clark led the charge for LIU Brooklyn, exploding for 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Who wins Sacred Heart vs. LIU Brooklyn? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the LIU Brooklyn vs. Sacred Heart spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.
