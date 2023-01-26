Who's Playing
LIU @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: LIU 2-18; Sacred Heart 11-11
What to Know
The LIU Sharks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Neither LIU nor Sacred Heart could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LIU ended up a good deal behind the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils when they played on Sunday, losing 58-42.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday, falling 68-58.
LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.45
Odds
The Pioneers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LIU have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Sacred Heart.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. LIU 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - LIU 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Feb 03, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. LIU 65
- Dec 17, 2020 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. LIU 72
- Dec 16, 2020 - LIU 75 vs. Sacred Heart 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Sacred Heart 76 vs. LIU 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. LIU 72
- Mar 06, 2019 - LIU 71 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - LIU 92 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 03, 2019 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. LIU 75
- Feb 24, 2018 - LIU 88 vs. Sacred Heart 77
- Feb 01, 2018 - LIU 69 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - LIU 83 vs. Sacred Heart 82
- Jan 26, 2017 - LIU 60 vs. Sacred Heart 57
- Mar 02, 2016 - LIU 84 vs. Sacred Heart 76
- Feb 06, 2016 - Sacred Heart 98 vs. LIU 90
- Jan 27, 2016 - LIU 92 vs. Sacred Heart 84