LIU @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: LIU 2-18; Sacred Heart 11-11

The LIU Sharks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Neither LIU nor Sacred Heart could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

LIU ended up a good deal behind the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils when they played on Sunday, losing 58-42.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday, falling 68-58.

LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.45

Odds

The Pioneers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Sacred Heart.