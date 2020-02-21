Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven model

The Merrimack Warriors and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Hammel Court. The Warriors are 18-10 overall and 8-2 at home, while Sacred Heart is 16-11 overall and 9-6 on the road. Sacred Heart has won six of its past eight games. Merrimack, meanwhile, has won 11 of its last 13. The Warriors are favored by two-points in the latest Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart odds, while the over-under is set at 128.5. Before entering any Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart spread: Merrimack -2

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart over-under: 128.5 points

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart money line: Merrimack -137, Sacred Heart +113

What you need to know about Merrimack

Merrimack came up short against the Bryant University Bulldogs on Tuesday, eventually losing 61-52. Bryant went on a 14-0 second half run over a 6:30 span for a 46-42 advantage, and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Mikey Watkins had 16 points for the Warriors, while Jaleel Lord added 15.

Merrimack won the last meeting with Sacred Heart on Jan. 2 by a final score of 65-57. The Warriors have also won 11 of their last 13 games and are a perfect 6-0 in their last six contests on their home floor.

What you need to know about Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart was able to overcome the LIU Sharks on Saturday, winning 80-72. E.J. Anosike had a double-double with 26 points and 22 rebounds. He made 10-of-11 free throws. Kinnon LaRose added 16 points. The Pioneers out-rebounded the Sharks 48-27.

In addition, Sacred Heart is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 road games. Plus, the Pioneers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games played in February.

How to make Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack picks

