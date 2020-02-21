Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Sacred Heart and Merrimack.
The Merrimack Warriors and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Hammel Court. The Warriors are 18-10 overall and 8-2 at home, while Sacred Heart is 16-11 overall and 9-6 on the road. Sacred Heart has won six of its past eight games. Merrimack, meanwhile, has won 11 of its last 13. The Warriors are favored by two-points in the latest Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart odds, while the over-under is set at 128.5. Before entering any Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart:
- Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart spread: Merrimack -2
- Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart over-under: 128.5 points
- Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart money line: Merrimack -137, Sacred Heart +113
What you need to know about Merrimack
Merrimack came up short against the Bryant University Bulldogs on Tuesday, eventually losing 61-52. Bryant went on a 14-0 second half run over a 6:30 span for a 46-42 advantage, and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Mikey Watkins had 16 points for the Warriors, while Jaleel Lord added 15.
Merrimack won the last meeting with Sacred Heart on Jan. 2 by a final score of 65-57. The Warriors have also won 11 of their last 13 games and are a perfect 6-0 in their last six contests on their home floor.
What you need to know about Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart was able to overcome the LIU Sharks on Saturday, winning 80-72. E.J. Anosike had a double-double with 26 points and 22 rebounds. He made 10-of-11 free throws. Kinnon LaRose added 16 points. The Pioneers out-rebounded the Sharks 48-27.
In addition, Sacred Heart is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 road games. Plus, the Pioneers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games played in February.
How to make Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack picks
The model has simulated Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
