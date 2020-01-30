Sacred Heart vs. Mt. St. Mary's odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model

NEC contenders meet up to get the Thursday college basketball schedule underway when the Sacred Heart Pioneers host the Mt. St. Mary's Mountaineers for a noon ET tip at the William Pitt Center. Sacred Heart is 12-9 overall and 4-2 at home, while Mt. St. Mary's is 9-11 overall with a 2-8 mark on the road. The Mountaineers, however, have been solid against the spread with a 12-7 ATS record. The Pioneers are 10-10 against the spread.

Sacred Heart vs. Mt. St. Mary's spread: Pioneers -6

Sacred Heart vs. Mt. St. Mary's over-under: 131.5 points

Sacred Heart vs. Mt. St. Mary's money line: Sacred Heart -254, Mt. St. Mary's +201

What you need to know about Sacred Heart

The Pioneers are tied for fourth in the NEC at 5-3 in conference play. They come into this matchup off consecutive wins over Central Connecticut and Fairleigh Dickinson, the two teams at the bottom of the NEC standings. Sacred Heart is led by E.J. Anosike, who averages 15.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. The versatile 6-foot-6 player has recorded a double-double in seven straight games. He's a big part of the reason why the Pioneers rank in the top 30 nationally in rebounding (40.8 per game).

What you need to know about Mt. St. Mary's

Even so, the Pioneers aren't a lock to cover the Sacred Heart vs. Mt. St. Mary's spread on Thursday. The Mountaineers have won five straight to surge into third place in the NEC standings at 5-2. They've also covered in four straight. The Mountaineers don't have a particularly potent offense, averaging just 64.6 points per game, but they're solid on the defensive end, giving up just 64.9 points -- ranking inside the top 75 nationally.

