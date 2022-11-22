Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 0-4; Sacred Heart 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Sacred Heart Pioneers are heading back home. They will take on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Sacred Heart strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-60.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 58-53 to the American Eagles.

The Pioneers' victory brought them up to 3-2 while the Highlanders' defeat pulled them down to 0-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Sacred Heart is 18th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.6 on average. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 54.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Jersey Tech and Sacred Heart tied in their last contest.