Sacred Heart vs. Robert Morris odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven model

The Robert Morris Colonials will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at UPMC Events Center in a NEC matchup on CBS Sports Network. Robert Morris is 8-10 overall and 4-2 at home, while Sacred Heart is 10-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Colonials are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Sacred Heart vs. Robert Morris picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Colonials are coming off a disappointing 53-49 setback to Merrimack on Saturday. That ended a four-game winning streak and was an especially poor showing on the offensive end for a team that averages 70.3 point per game. Guards Josh Williams (14.9 ppg) and AJ Bramah (11.1 ppg) lead the team in scoring, and they'll both need big performances to help Robert Morris get the win and cover in Monday's matchup.

Sacred Heart, meanwhile, is also coming off a loss, falling 72-65 against St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday, ending a three-game winning streak for the Pioneers. Guards E.J. Anosike (15.7 ppg), Koreem Ozier (14.8 ppg) and Kinnon LaRose all average double-digit scoring.

Robert Morris is 10-7 against the spread this season, while Sacred Heat is 8-9 ATS overall, but 7-6 ATS on the road.

So who wins Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.