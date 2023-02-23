Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 13-14; Sacred Heart 14-15

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, Sacred Heart lost to the Merrimack Warriors at home by a decisive 67-55 margin. Guard Joey Reilly wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pioneers; Reilly played for 28 minutes with.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last week, falling 72-64.

It was close but no cigar for Sacred Heart as they fell 82-79 to St. Francis (N.Y.) in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Sacred Heart will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Series History

Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).