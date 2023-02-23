Who's Playing
St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 13-14; Sacred Heart 14-15
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
This past Saturday, Sacred Heart lost to the Merrimack Warriors at home by a decisive 67-55 margin. Guard Joey Reilly wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pioneers; Reilly played for 28 minutes with.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last week, falling 72-64.
It was close but no cigar for Sacred Heart as they fell 82-79 to St. Francis (N.Y.) in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Sacred Heart will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 14, 2023 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 82 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Feb 05, 2022 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 62
- Jan 27, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 71 vs. Sacred Heart 66
- Feb 21, 2021 - Sacred Heart 88 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 88 vs. Sacred Heart 76
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacred Heart 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 63
- Feb 01, 2020 - Sacred Heart 83 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Sacred Heart 71 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 92 vs. Sacred Heart 85
- Jan 13, 2018 - Sacred Heart 92 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 52
- Dec 29, 2017 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 68
- Feb 09, 2017 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 65
- Jan 12, 2017 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 75
- Feb 04, 2016 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 85 vs. Sacred Heart 67