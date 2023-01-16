Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 7-10; Sacred Heart 9-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Monday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (Pa.) winning the first 85-74 at home and Sacred Heart taking the second 80-68.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Red Flash and the LIU Sharks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. Francis (Pa.) wrapped it up with an 87-68 win at home.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-79 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sacred Heart had been the slight favorite coming in.

St. Francis (Pa.)'s victory lifted them to 7-10 while Sacred Heart's loss dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if St. Francis (Pa.) can repeat their recent success or if the Pioneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacred Heart.