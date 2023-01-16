Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 7-10; Sacred Heart 9-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Northeast battle as the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Monday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (Pa.) winning the first 85-74 at home and Sacred Heart taking the second 80-68.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Red Flash and the LIU Sharks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. Francis (Pa.) wrapped it up with an 87-68 win at home.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-79 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sacred Heart had been the slight favorite coming in.
St. Francis (Pa.)'s victory lifted them to 7-10 while Sacred Heart's loss dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if St. Francis (Pa.) can repeat their recent success or if the Pioneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Francis (Pa.) have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacred Heart.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 68
- Jan 23, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 85 vs. Sacred Heart 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 70
- Jan 21, 2021 - St. Francis (Pa.) 76 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 84 vs. Sacred Heart 72
- Feb 06, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 70 vs. Sacred Heart 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Sacred Heart 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Sacred Heart 94 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 79 vs. Sacred Heart 78
- Jan 28, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Sacred Heart 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Dec 31, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 87 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Sacred Heart 88 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 78
- Jan 04, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 84 vs. Sacred Heart 80