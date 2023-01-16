Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 7-10; Sacred Heart 9-10
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off in a Northeast clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (Pa.) winning the first 85-74 at home and the Pioneers taking the second 80-68.
It was close but no cigar for Sacred Heart as they fell 82-79 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) strolled past the LIU Sharks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 87-68.
Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-7-1 against the spread when favored.
St. Francis (Pa.)'s win lifted them to 7-10 while Sacred Heart's defeat dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if St. Francis (Pa.) can repeat their recent success or if the Pioneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
Odds
The Pioneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
