The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at DeGol Arena. Sacred Heart is 13-13 overall and 6-9 on the road, while St. Francis (Pa.) is 8-15 overall and 7-3 at home. Sacred Heart has won the last two matchups, including a 54-51 victory three weeks ago.

Sacred Heart vs. St. Francis (Pa.) spread: Sacred Heart PK

Sacred Heart vs. St. Francis (Pa.) over/under: 150 points

Sacred Heart vs. St. Francis (Pa.) money line: Sacred Heart -110, St. Francis (Pa.) -110

What you need to know about Sacred Heart

The Pioneers got a balanced effort in their 78-65 victory on Saturday over Central Connecticut State. Four different Pioneers scored in double-figures and they were led by Nico Galette who poured in 22 points. Bryce Johnson tacked on a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Galette leads the team with 15.8 points per game but is struggling from behind the arc, shooting just 29.7% on 3-point attempts. Struggling on the outside shot has been Sacred Heart's problem all year as the team ranks 323rd in the nation with a 31.1% 3-point percentage. Sacred Heart is 7-4 when shooting above its season average in 3-point percentage but is just 6-9 when shooting below 31.1%.

What you need to know about St. Francis (Pa.)

St. Francis suffered its fourth straight defeat when it fell 70-66 to Merrimack on Saturday. All four losses came on the road so the Red Flash will be happy to return to their friendly confines. The losing side was paced by Josh Cohen who had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Cohen was the Northeast Conference Most Improved Player last season, and he's in the running for the conference MVP this season. He leads the NEC with 21.3 PPG and a 59.7% field goal percentage, with top-10 marks in both rebounds (7.9) and blocks (0.7) per game. But sometimes, less is more for St. Francis as the team is 4-1 when Cohen scores under 15 points, compared to a 4-14 record when he scores over 15.

