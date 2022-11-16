Sacred Heart is 2-1 on the season, but could be without one of their top players when the Pioneers visit UMass-Lowell on Wednesday afternoon. Aidan Carpenter scored 15 points in Sacred Heart's season-opener against Hartford before leaving the game with a foot/ankle injury, and he hasn't been back since. Meanwhile, UMass-Lowell (2-1) has looked strong to start the season, but is coming off of its first loss at Rutgers last Saturday.

Tip-off from the Costello Athletic Center in Lowell is set for 4 p.m. ET. The River Hawks are favored by 12 points in the latest UMass-Lowell vs. Sacred Heart odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.5. Before locking in any Sacred Heart vs. UMass-Lowell picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sacred Heart vs. UMass-Lowell and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for USC vs. Alabama State:

Sacred Heart vs. UMass-Lowell spread: UMass-Lowell -12

Sacred Heart vs. UMass-Lowell over/under: 148.5 points

MASLOW: 4-2 against the spread in last six home games going back to last season

SHU: 2-4 overall, 4-2 ATS in last six road games back to last season

Sacred Heart vs. UMass-Lowell picks: See picks here

Why Sacred Heart can cover



Sacred Heart won its last last game on Sunday at home against Columbia, 88-85. Mike Sixsmith went 9-for-14 from the field and scored a team-high 23 points to go with four assists and three rebounds. Joey Reilly gave the Pioneers a big lift off the bench, and scored 17 points with six assists. Sacred Heart also got double-digit point totals from Nico Galette (14 points) and Raheem Solomon (12 points).

Although Sacred Heart has allowed opponents to put up big point totals over its last two games, the Pioneers do well to protect the rim on defense. Sacred Heart averages 4.3 blocks per game, led by Galette and Solomon, who each average 1.7 swats per game. Through three games on offense, Sacred Heart has 53 total assists as a team, which is 56th in the nation.

Why UMass-Lowell can cover

After two wins to start the year, UMass-Lowell came up just short at Rutgers on Saturday, 73-65. The River Hawks hit 50% of their two-point field goal attempts in the game and held Rutgers to just 33.9% overall from the field, but just didn't create enough possessions. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly has been the River Hawks' top scorer this season, scoring 18 points against the Scarlet Knights in the loss.

For the year, Coulibaly averages 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. UMass-Lowell also gets reliable production from senior guard Everette Hammond, who scores 13 points per contest, and junior guard Ayinde Hikim, with 10.3 points, three assists and 1.3 steals.

How to make Sacred Heart vs. UMass-Lowell picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 142 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMass-Lowell vs. Sacred Heart? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the last six years, and find out.