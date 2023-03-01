Who's Playing

Wagner @ Sacred Heart

Regular Season Records: Wagner 15-12; Sacred Heart 15-16

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Wagner Seahawks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at William Pitt Center - West Gym in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney.

Sacred Heart came out on top in a nail-biter against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-67.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks beat the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 68-58 this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid win over Wagner when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 65-56. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Wagner have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacred Heart.