Who's Playing
Wagner @ Sacred Heart
Regular Season Records: Wagner 15-12; Sacred Heart 15-16
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Wagner Seahawks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at William Pitt Center - West Gym in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney.
Sacred Heart came out on top in a nail-biter against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-67.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks beat the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 68-58 this past Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.
Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid win over Wagner when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 65-56. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Wagner have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pioneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wagner have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacred Heart.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Sacred Heart 65 vs. Wagner 56
- Jan 22, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Sacred Heart 86 vs. Wagner 85
- Dec 21, 2020 - Wagner 74 vs. Sacred Heart 46
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacred Heart 81 vs. Wagner 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Sacred Heart 62 vs. Wagner 38
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wagner 99 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wagner 69 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wagner 67 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Jan 07, 2017 - Wagner 75 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Jan 24, 2016 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Wagner 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 59