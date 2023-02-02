Who's Playing

Wagner @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Wagner 11-8; Sacred Heart 11-13

What to Know

A Northeast battle is on tap between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Wagner Seahawks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Sacred Heart was just a bucket short of a victory on Saturday and fell 82-81 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Wagner came up short against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last week, falling 65-56. Guard DeLonnie Hunt had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-8-1 against the spread when favored.

Sacred Heart came up short against Wagner in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 68-58. Maybe Sacred Heart will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner have won nine out of their last 13 games against Sacred Heart.