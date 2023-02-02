Who's Playing
Wagner @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: Wagner 11-8; Sacred Heart 11-13
What to Know
A Northeast battle is on tap between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Wagner Seahawks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Sacred Heart was just a bucket short of a victory on Saturday and fell 82-81 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Meanwhile, Wagner came up short against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last week, falling 65-56. Guard DeLonnie Hunt had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-8-1 against the spread when favored.
Sacred Heart came up short against Wagner in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 68-58. Maybe Sacred Heart will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pioneers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wagner have won nine out of their last 13 games against Sacred Heart.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Sacred Heart 86 vs. Wagner 85
- Dec 21, 2020 - Wagner 74 vs. Sacred Heart 46
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacred Heart 81 vs. Wagner 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Sacred Heart 62 vs. Wagner 38
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wagner 99 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wagner 69 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wagner 67 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Jan 07, 2017 - Wagner 75 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Jan 24, 2016 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Wagner 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 59