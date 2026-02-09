The Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash go for the season sweep over the Chicago State Cougars when they meet in a Northeast Conference matchup on Monday afternoon. Saint Francis is coming off an 86-84 loss at Le Moyne College on Saturday, while Chicago State defeated New Haven 63-57 that same day. The Red Flash (6-17, 4-6 Northeast), who are eighth in the conference standings, are 1-10 on the road and have lost three in a row overall. The Cougars (4-20, 2-9 Northeast), who are 10th in the Northeast, are 2-5 on their home court.

Tipoff from Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, is set for 4 p.m. ET. Saint Francis leads the all-time series 3-0, including an 81-60 win on Jan. 23. Chicago State is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Saint Francis vs. Chicago State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Saint Francis vs. Chicago State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 14 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 8-1 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Saint Francis vs. Chicago State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Chicago State vs. Saint Francis, Pa.:

Saint Francis vs. Chicago State spread: Chicago State -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Saint Francis vs. Chicago State over/under: 146.5 points Saint Francis vs. Chicago State money line: Saint Francis +114, Chicago State -134 Saint Francis vs. Chicago State picks: See picks at SportsLine Saint Francis vs. Chicago State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $100 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet:

How to make Saint Francis vs. Chicago State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). The Over has hit in two of the three head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in each of the last three Saint Francis games, and in two of the last three Chicago State games. The Red Flash are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Cougars are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Red Flash to have three players register 11.1 points or more, including Skylar Wicks' projected 21.3 points. The Cougars, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 12.2 or more points, led by Marcus Tankersley, who is projected to score 18.6 points. The model clears in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Francis vs. Chicago State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saint Francis vs. Chicago State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.