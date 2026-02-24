Northeast Conference squads going in different directions will meet on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the Saint Francis Red Flash visit the New Haven Chargers. The Red Flash (6-22, 4-11 NEC) have lost eight in a row, including a Saturday defeat to Wagner, 65-56. The Chargers (13-15, 8-7 NEC) are riding a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Fairleigh Dickinson, 84-77, on Feb. 21. New Haven sits in fifth place of the NEC standings, while Saint Francis is last in the 10-team conference.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Jeffery P. Hazell Athletics Center in West Haven, Conn. New Haven won by a dozen points when these squads last met on Jan. 31. The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest New Haven vs. Saint Francis odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Saint Francis vs. New Haven picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated New Haven vs. Saint Francis 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Saint Francis vs. New Haven:

New Haven vs. Saint Francis spread: New Haven -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook New Haven vs. Saint Francis over/under: 142.5 points New Haven vs. Saint Francis money line: New Haven -345, Saint Francis +270 New Haven vs. Saint Francis picks: See picks at SportsLine New Haven vs. Saint Francis streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Saint Francis vs. New Haven predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated New Haven vs. Saint Francis 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (142.5 points). Few teams in Division I have leaned under as much as New Haven has this season. The Under is 17-8 for the Chargers, as just six teams in the nation have seen the Over hit less often than UNH. The Chargers will also host Tuesday's contest, and the total hasn't been reached in eight of 10 home games for New Haven.

As for Saint Francis, an O/U of this range is its sweet spot for the Under hitting as the total hasn't been surpassed in each of the Red Flashes' last three games when the O/U is between 140 and 145. The Under also hit in Saint Francis' last game on Saturday, as well as its last road game at FDU on Feb. 12. With those trends taken into account, the model projects the Under to hit in 60.7% of simulations.

How to make New Haven vs. Saint Francis picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Francis vs. New Haven, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the New Haven vs. Saint Francis spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.