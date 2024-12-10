Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Charleston 6-2, Saint Joseph's 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars are taking a road trip to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hagan Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Charleston is headed into the match having just posted their biggest victory since March 10th on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Tusculum with a sharp 94-71 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's was able to grind out a solid victory over La Salle on Saturday, taking the game 82-68. With that win, the Hawks brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Xzayvier Brown and Erik Reynolds II were among the main playmakers for Saint Joseph's as the former went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus six assists and four steals and the latter went 10 for 18 en route to 24 points. What's more, Reynolds II also posted a 55.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Less helpful for Saint Joseph's was Rasheer Fleming's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Saint Joseph's was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Charleston's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Saint Joseph's, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Charleston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Charleston is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 5-2 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charleston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.