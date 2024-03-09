Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Davidson 15-15, Saint Joseph's 18-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Davidson on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-59 to the Ramblers.

The losing side was boosted by Connor Kochera, who scored 22 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Grant Huffman, who scored 11 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Spiders on Wednesday and fell 73-66.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Xzayvier Brown, who scored 21 points along with four steals. Rasheer Fleming was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Hawks, they dropped their record down to 18-12 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Davidson barely slipped by Saint Joseph's when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 76-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Davidson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Davidson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.