Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Duquesne 9-7, Saint Joseph's 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duquesne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Duquesne Dukes and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena.

The point spread may have favored Duquesne on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 63-61. Duquesne has not had much luck with Richmond recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Fousseyni Drame, who scored eight points, was perhaps the best of all. David Dixon was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Explorers on Monday as the Hawks made off with a 82-62 win.

Saint Joseph's can attribute much of their success to Xzayvier Brown, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Dukes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for the Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 11-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Duquesne was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Joseph's in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 76-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duquesne since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.