Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Joseph's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Saint Joseph's is up 40-38 over Duquesne.

Saint Joseph's came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Duquesne 9-7, Saint Joseph's 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Duquesne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Duquesne Dukes and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Duquesne was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Dukes had to settle for a 63-61 loss against the Spiders. Duquesne has not had much luck with Richmond recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Fousseyni Drame, who scored eight points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of David Dixon, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They blew past the Explorers 82-62.

Among those leading the charge was Xzayvier Brown, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Dukes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for the Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 11-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Saint Joseph's took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Duquesne against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to Saint Joseph's 11-6.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.