Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Joseph's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against La Salle.

If Saint Joseph's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, La Salle will have to make due with a 6-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: La Salle 6-3, Saint Joseph's 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

La Salle is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Explorers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, La Salle came up short against Northeastern and fell 82-68.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Corey McKeithan, who earned 21 points in addition to three steals. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi, who had 11 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Joseph's last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Princeton.

Rasheer Fleming put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 12 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

La Salle's defeat dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Saint Joseph's, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: La Salle has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

La Salle is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: La Salle is playing as the underdog, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a solid 6.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's and La Salle both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.