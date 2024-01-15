Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: La Salle 10-7, Saint Joseph's 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the La Salle Explorers and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Hagan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Explorers came up short against the Rams and fell 71-65. La Salle has struggled against VCU recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jhamir Brickus, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Ramblers by a score of 78-75. Saint Joseph's didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like La Salle, Saint Joseph's lost despite seeing results from several players. Erik Reynolds II led the charge by scoring 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Xzayvier Brown, who scored 13 points along with three steals.

The Explorers' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-7. As for the Hawks, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La Salle beat Saint Joseph's 73-65 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will La Salle repeat their success, or does Saint Joseph's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.