Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 10-6, Saint Joseph's 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Loyola Chi. lost a heartbreaker to Richmond when they met back in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. The Ramblers fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 58-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Loyola Chi. has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Loyola Chi. had strong showings from Jayden Dawson, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, and Miles Rubin, who scored eight points along with seven rebounds. Dawson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Joseph's last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Billikens by a score of 88-85. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Saint Joseph's in their matchups with Saint Louis: they've now lost five in a row.

Erik Reynolds II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points. Lynn Greer III was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, Saint Joseph's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Ramblers' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6. As for the Hawks, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Saint Joseph's.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Loyola Chi..