Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 2-10, Saint Joseph's 9-3

What to Know

Loyola Maryland has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Loyola Maryland is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Loyola Maryland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Seahawks, posting a 91-57 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Loyola Maryland has managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Saint Joseph's good fortune finally ran out last Thursday. They fell 89-82 to the Cougars. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cameron Brown, who scored 21 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Greer III, who scored 14 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

The Greyhounds' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-10. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-3.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 18.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

