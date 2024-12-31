Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Joseph's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Massachusetts.

Saint Joseph's entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Massachusetts step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Massachusetts 5-8, Saint Joseph's 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hagan Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Massachusetts is hoping to do what Delaware State couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Saint Joseph's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Saint Joseph's strolled past Delaware State with points to spare, taking the game 76-58.

Saint Joseph's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Fleming a new career-high in assists (five). Erik Reynolds II was another key player, scoring 22 points.

Saint Joseph's was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Delaware State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts' 20-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 78-62 bruising from Arizona State last Saturday.

Rahsool Diggins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.

Saint Joseph's is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Massachusetts, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Saint Joseph's has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Massachusetts, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5. Given Saint Joseph's sizable advantage in that area, Massachusetts will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Joseph's barely slipped by Massachusetts in their previous meeting back in January, winning 78-77. Will Saint Joseph's repeat their success, or does Massachusetts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 10.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.