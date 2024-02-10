Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Saint Louis 9-14, Saint Joseph's 15-8

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.70

Saint Louis is 8-2 against the Hawks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. Saint Louis pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 10-point favorite Hawks.

Saint Louis came into Wednesday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They strolled past the Explorers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 102-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Sincere Parker was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 33 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Saint Joseph's and the Flyers on Tuesday hardly resembled the 60-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Hawks lost to the Flyers at home by a decisive 94-79 margin. Saint Joseph's has not had much luck with the Flyers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, Saint Joseph's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lynn Greer III, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Rasheer Fleming was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Billikens' win ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-14. As for the Hawks, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-8.

Saint Louis skirted past the Hawks 88-85 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Saint Joseph's is a big 10-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Saint Louis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.