Who's Playing

Albany @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Albany 2-2; Saint Joseph's 1-1

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will play host again and welcome the Albany Great Danes to Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Monday, Saint Joseph's narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Lafayette Leopards 63-59.

Meanwhile, Albany strolled past the Union (NY) Dutchmen with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 87-75.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Saint Joseph's up to 1-1 and Albany to 2-2. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Saint Joseph's is 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.4 on average. But the Great Danes are stumbling into the matchup with the 48th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 12.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.